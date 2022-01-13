NHL News: Sabres, Canadiens Protocol, Pavelski, Batherson and BizNasty

Sabres sign a goaltender

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Canadiens claim Pitlick

Elliotte Friedman: The Montreal Canadiens claimed Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

In COVID Protocol

Dallas Stars: Forward Alexander Radulov has been put in COVID protocol.

Edmonton Oilers: Kyle Turris was put in COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was placed in COVID protocol.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barbanov has been placed in protocol.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall will join the team today in Arizona and will practice on Friday.

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have put Ashton Sautner in protocol.

Out oF COVID protocol

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek are out of COVID protocol.

Chicago Blackhawks: Erik Gustavsson and Kevin Lankinen have been removed from COVID protocol.

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan were on the ice practicing yesterday.

New Jersey Devils: Coming out of COVID protocol are Pavel Zacha, Yegor Sharangovich and Andreas Johnsson.

Philadelphia Flyers: Activated from protocol were defensemen Justin Braun and Ivan Provorov, and forward Travis Konecny.

Oldest players with five or more points in a game

Senators Drake Batherson

