NHL News: Sens-Jets Game Rescheduled, Canucks to COVID list, Blackhawks-Panthers Trade, and Waivers

Senators-Jets game rescheduled

NHL PR: NHL statement on moving the Jets-Senators game.

“The National Hockey League announced that Games #848, Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets, originally scheduled for May 7, is now scheduled to take place on Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET. This rescheduled date is a result of recently postponed games affecting the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.”

Added the NHL protocol list

Elliotte Friedman: Vancouver Canucks added to the COVID protocol related absence list were Alex Edler, Braden Holtby, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen and Antoine Roussel. Adam Gaudette and Travis Hamonic were already on the list.

Darren Dreger: “As expected additional positive cases have been determined with the Vancouver Canucks. It’s also believed a variant has been identified in some of the cases.”

Pierre LeBrun: This obviously wasn’t unexpected but it is still concerning.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Brandon Hagel has been added the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list.

Blackhawks and Panthers make a deal

Mark Lazerus: The Florida Panthers have traded forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Chicago Blackhawks for Brad Morrison.

Puck Pedia: Hinostroza in a pending UFA with a $1 million cap hit. Morrison carries a $743,000 cap hit and will be an RFA after the season.

Svechnikov to waivers

Chris Johnston: The Detroit Red Wings put forward Evgeny Svechnikov on waivers.

Ted Kulfan: He’s played 10 games for the Red Wings this season, so he needs to clear waivers again if they wanted to send him to the AHL/taxi squad.