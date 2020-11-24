NHL News: Team Canada, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Two Team Canada World Juniors test positive

Hockey Canada: The Red-White game and all camp activities have been shut down for at least today.

“Hockey Canada confirmed earlier today that two players at Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp have tested positive for COVID-19, and have been placed in quarantine at the team hotel in Red Deer.”

Several to a significant amount of Blue Jackets players test positive

Frank Seravalli: Have heard there were a “significant” number of Columbus Blue Jackets players that have tested positive over the last week to 10 days.

Statement from the Blue Jackets:

“The Blue Jackets had several players recently test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those players immediately began to quarantine and the club closed its off-ice facilities at Nationwide Arena beginning the week of November 16. No voluntary workouts were scheduled this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The organization has and will continue to follow all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of our players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies. The club anticipates players returning to our facilities next week for voluntary on- and off-ice workouts.”

Aaron Portzline: The Blue Jackets won’t disclose who or how many players tested positive.

Aaron Portzline: The Blue Jackets plan as of today according to their spokesperson is for their locker room, weight room, and other off-ice spaces to open up again next for players that have tested negative.

Four Golden Knights test positive

NHL.com: The Vegas Golden Knights released the following statement after positive COVID tests.

“Four Golden Knights players recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well. As a precautionary measure, the Golden Knights off-ice player areas (locker room, lounge, gym, training room and video room) will be closed to all players and team staff through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.”