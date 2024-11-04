NHL News: Thatcher Demko Could be Back in Net for the Canucks in Three Weeks or Less

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres & Price Show with an injury update on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Matt Sekeres: “Let’s get started on Thatcher Demko. I understand you have some news with regards to, because we’re all waiting for when is he going to practice with his teammates. We know he practices a lot, just not with his team. What can you tell us?

Dreger: “You’re right. He’s been going through his goalie workouts, and he has been skating, and he has been taking shots, but he hasn’t practiced with the full group.

NHL Rumors: Bigger Hot Seat, Jim Montgomery or Mike Sullivan?

And the hope is that Thatcher will return to the full team practice at some point this week. And then after that, I think you start looking at a countdown. Now, are we talking several days? Are we still talking in that week-to-week category?

The one thing we know here, guys is that it’s been pretty evident, the Vancouver Canucks are not going to push Thatcher Demko. They don’t really feel like they need to. He’s been working his you know what off in the background to make sure that the problem that he has isn’t going to develop into a bigger problem down the road,

And because of the patience that club has shown, and the fact that they haven’t had to force him back into the mix, He’s taken advantage of this time away.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Have No Plans To Trade Arber Xhekaj

So I would say for them, called a return to the increase in terms of game action is inside three weeks. But that timeline is probably going to either be shortened, I don’t think it’s be lengthened, but it could be shortened depending on how he feels after a couple practices.