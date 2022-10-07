NHL News: The Calgary Flames sign MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year extension

Frank Seravalli: The Calgary Flames signed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year contract extension worth $50 million, a $6.25 million salary cap hit.

Wes Gilbertson: Weegar after signing the extension: “It means everything. When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it’s been for me, since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here.”

Eric Francis: Weegar: “lots of guys who have won are here and I want to win now. There’s just a winning culture in here.”

Ryan Pike: “Via a skim of @CapFriendly , MacKenzie Weegar at $6.25 million would be tied for 34th in the NHL in cap hits among blueliners in 2023-24.

He’d be tied with Jeff Petry, Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm and Josh Morrissey.”

James Johnson: Trade after the extensions are signed.

Matthew Tkachuk – eights years at $9.5million

Conditional 2025 4th

For

Jonathan Huberdeau – one year at $5.9, and eight years at $10.5 million

MacKenzie Weegar – one year at $3.25 and eight years at $6.25 million

Cole Schwindt

Conditional 2025 first-round pick

Byron Bader: “Florida trading for Tkachuk is kind of like… I would like that $100 bill (Tkachuk) from you. In exchange, I would like to trade you these $90 dollars (Huberdeau), a $50 dollar bill (Weegar), a $20 (1st round pick) and a $5 dollar bill (Schwindt). Let me know if interested.”

MacKenzie Weegar, reportedly signed to an 8x$6.25M extension by CGY, has been one of the league's top two-way defencemen in the past three seasons. On top of his high-end transition game and 5v5 play-driving, he's been an elite rush and in-zone defender.

MacKenzie Weegar is very good and has the chance to prove that he's a true number one in Calgary. This projects to be a cost-effective deal throughout in the $6.25M range. If he proves to be a good 1D, it may look even better (especially when considering other recent signings).