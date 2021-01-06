NHL News: The Columbus Blue Jackets Extend Oliver Bjorkstrand
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million, a $5.4 million AAV.
Author

NHL.com: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million, a $5.4 million AAV.

“Oliver is a gifted player that has shown steady improvement throughout career to this point and we couldn’t be happier that he will be a Blue Jacket for a very long time,” Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a dangerous offensive player, and we believe he will be an even more impactful player for us as he continues to develop and mature in this league.”

Jeff Svoboda: GM Kekalainen on Bjorkstrand: “He’s a good player that we expect to get even better. He’s been a valuable player for us in many different situations in the past and we expect him to get to another level yet.”

Mark Scheig: “He’s also just 25. This has the potential to be a home run signing should Bjorkstrand continue on the path he’s started on.”

JFresh: at 5v5: “Fun fact about Bjorkstrand: he was on the ice for 37 CBJ goals and personally scored 18 of them.

That 49% share of goals ranked fourth behind only Jeff Carter, Alex Ovechkin, Jeff Skinner.”

 