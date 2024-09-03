NHL News: The Edmonton Oilers Extend Leon Draisaitl for Eight Years

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year, $112 million contract extension with a salary cap hit of $14 million.

David Pagnotta: Oilers GM Stan Bowman: “This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers. Leon’s commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice.”

Thoughts from the media

Ryan Rishaug: “To me, this deal signifies a willingness by Draisaitl to do a reasonable deal, certainly not maxing out what would have been out there in free agency. A massive piece locked in for 8 years, and have to think this helps considerably with the McDavid extension this time next summer.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Draisaitl contract front-loaded, includes full no-move clause throughout. Both sides agreed to the bigger parts of this deal late last week. Some finishing touches over the weekend. Draisaitl made sure to get a lot of information this summer en route to this massive decision. Wants to win in Edmonton.”

Frank Seravalli: “Leon Draisaitl’s 8-year extension: $14 million per year, highest in #NHL history. It’s not the highest total dollar deal in NHL history (Ovechkin, $124 million) – but it’s a massive payday, and a massive piece of business done for #Oilers.”