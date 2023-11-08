NHL News: The Edmonton Oilers have placed Jack Campbell on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL.

Puck Pedia: “If Campbell clears waivers & is sent down, #LetsGoOilers save $1.15M cap hit (the buried limit this season).

If he’s replaced by Pickard, net savings is $387.5K annual cap hit



If replaced by Rodrigue, net savings is $375K annual cap hit”

Puck Pedia: “Recap. If:

Tmrw Campbell down, Pickard up, Hamblin still needed (converts to reg cap hit), have $21K Proj Cap Space

If Hamblin down in 1 week, have $677K Proj Cap Space. This fits $834K Annual Cap Hit then or $3.1M w/ no moves until deadline”

Thoughts from the media

Frank Seravalli: “Sounds like #Oilers plan is to recall Cal Pickard from AHL Bakersfield once Campbell clears. Pickard has a .939 Sv% in Bakersfield this season and 116 games of #NHL experience.

Perhaps Pickard can spur EDM a couple wins and allow Campbell time to find his game again.”

Ryan Rishaug: “My sense is there isn’t a trade imminent on the goaltending front. We’ll likely see a recall from the minors – an effort to shake things up. Pickard has solid NHL experience and good numbers this season. We’ll see.”

Jason Gregor: “Makes sense to put Campbell on waivers. He either finds his game in AHL and can help the Oilers later in the season, or he doesn’t and they then can buy him out in the summer. He wasn’t going to find his confidence or his game in EDM right now.”

Shawn Simpson: “Great move for a reset. But time isn’t exactly on their side.”