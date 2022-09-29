NHL News: The Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin agree to a two-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract worth $2.8 million – a $1.4 million salary cap hit.
David Pagnotta: Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas: “This morning, Rasmus & (agent) Lewis Gross reached out to us & informed us that after watching our game last night & seeing more injuries accrued by our defence, that they wanted to get this locked in today so Rasmus could get over to Toronto & help his teammates.”
Frank Seravallii: The Maple Leafs had made it clear to Sandin’s camp over the past few days that they weren’t going to go over $1.4 million on a deal.
After Sean Durzi re-signed with the Los Angeles Kings (two years at $3.4 million), Sandin had asked for $1.6 million.
Sandin will be owed a $1.6 million qualifying offer.
Chris Johnston: Sandin’s QO is $1.6 million and Timothy Liljegren’s will be $1.5 million.
Chris Johnston: Sandin will get a $450,000 signing bonus with a $750,000 salary this season. Next year his salary will be $1.6 million.
Elliotte Friedman: “That’s the number the Maple Leafs wanted. Thought Sandin might squeeze the Leafs after all the blueline injuries, but he does the smart thing and seizes the opportunity.”
Cap Friendly: With a 23-man projected roster, the Maple Leafs are $2,893,116 over the salary cap.
Injured players who could become short-term LTIR candidates include John Tavares, Pierre Engvall and Timothy Liljegren.
Rasmus Sandin, signed 2x$1.4M by TOR, is a young puck-moving defenceman who did about as well in a sheltered role last season as you could possibly ask for. His raw on-ice numbers were near the top of the league; adjusted for deployment, still pretty damn good. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/EfeOor5Q0g
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 29, 2022
A great deal for Sandin given his results last year, but his comps – a who’s who of former sheltered minutes dynamos – reveals why it was wise not to go long term.
Is Sandin the next Ryan Ellis, Nick Leddy, Nate Schmidt… or the next Colin Miller, David Schlemko, Matt Benning? pic.twitter.com/Slr0niABuM
— dom (@domluszczyszyn) September 29, 2022