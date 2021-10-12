NHL News: The Montreal Canadiens Extend Nick Suzuki For Eight Years

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have extended forward Nick Suzuki for eight years and $63 million, a $7.875 million salary cap hit.

Eric Engels: Suzuki said that Canadiens approached him about a month ago and added: “We wanted to get it done before the season started… We cut it pretty close.”

Puck Pedia: Contract breakdown for Suzuki.

2022-23: $6 million salary and a $4

2023-24: $10 million salary

2024-25: $10 million salary

2025-26: $8.75 million salary

2026-27: $6.25 million salary

2027-28: $6 million salary

2028-29: $3 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

2029-30: $3 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

Dan Rosen: “Big contract for Nick Suzuki, an up and coming talent no doubt. This deal could wind up as a bargain for the Habs on the back half of it.”

Thomas Drance: Two thoughts on the Suzuki extension.

“A) This is why you go long. Deal will be an absolute steal on the back-end.

B) Never waste an unsustainably lucky season or playoff run to lock up a young player while they think the good times are here to stay.”