NHL News: The Montreal Canadiens Extend Nick Suzuki For Eight Years

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have extended forward Nick Suzuki for eight years and $63 million, a $7.875 million salary cap hit.
Eric Engels: Suzuki said that Canadiens approached him about a month ago and added: “We wanted to get it done before the season started… We cut it pretty close.”
Puck Pedia: Contract breakdown for Suzuki.
2022-23: $6 million salary and a $4
2023-24: $10 million salary
2024-25: $10 million salary
2025-26: $8.75 million salary
2026-27: $6.25 million salary
2027-28: $6 million salary
2028-29: $3 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus
2029-30: $3 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus
Dan Rosen: “Big contract for Nick Suzuki, an up and coming talent no doubt. This deal could wind up as a bargain for the Habs on the back half of it.”
Thomas Drance: Two thoughts on the Suzuki extension.
“A) This is why you go long. Deal will be an absolute steal on the back-end.
B) Never waste an unsustainably lucky season or playoff run to lock up a young player while they think the good times are here to stay.”
Here’s his microstat card. Solid all around, particularly strong as a puck thief. I think creating offence from more dangerous areas will be the next area for his game to progress. pic.twitter.com/HFYaWLghjp
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 12, 2021