NHL News: The New Jersey Devils Devils re-sign Timo Meier
Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Timo Meier to an eight-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $8.8 million. He would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency after next season.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown on Meier’s eight-year, $70.4 million extension. He has a no-movement clause for years two to eight, and a 15-team no-trade for years six to eight.

2023-24: $6 million salary and a $6 million signing bonus
2024-25: $5.35 million salary and a $5.75 million signing bonus
2025-26: $5 million salary and a $5.75 million signing bonus
2026-27: $3.35 million salary and a $4.4 million signing bonus
2027-28: $2.2 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus
2028-29: $2.2 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus
2029-30: $3.9 million salary and a $3.3 million signing bonus
2030-31: $7.2 million salary

Mike Morreale: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald after the signing: “Timo’s unique blend of style of play, goal-scoring ability, and physical presence will prove valuable for us. We’ve locked up another piece of our young core that is looking to take that next step together for greater success.”