NHL News: The New York Rangers Extend Adam Fox For Seven Years
Author

 

Pierre LeBrun: The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Adam Fox to a seven-year contract extension with a $9.5 million salary cap hit.

Colin Stephenson: Fox on the commitment to him after the seven-year extension.

“When I was coming in here I was just hoping to make the team and be a Ranger. And now, to have an organization that believes in me this much and is putting a lot of faith in me, it’s a huge honor for me.”

Colin Stephenson: Fox: “… Maybe there is a little more expectation when you have a new contract, or the Norris Trophy. But there’s a great group of guys that I know support me, and I don’t try and put too much pressure on myself, I just try and do what I do on the ice and play hockey.”

Media thoughts

Darren Dreger: “Largest D contract in history for player leaving Entry Level.”

Mike Harrington: “Seven years and $9.5 AAV for Adam Fox as per @PierreVLeBrun. The Norris Trophy winner got P-A-I-D. Had to get at least what Seth Jones did, right? The #Blackhawks really hosed the defense market by overpaying for a guy who wasn’t worthy of it.”

Puck Pedia: Comparables to Fox’s new deal.

Zach Werenski: $9.58 million x 6 years (5 UFA years bought)
Seth Jones: $9.5 million x 8 (8 UFA)
Charlie McAvoy: $9.5 million x 8 (6 UFA)
Darnell Nurse: $9.25 million x 8 (8 UFA)
Cale Makar: $9 million x 6 (1 UFA)
Miro Heiskanen: $8.45 million x 8 (4 UFA)

Puck Pedia: “With the same Cap Hit as Werenski/Jones/McAvoy, Fox’s deal is actually valued higher due to less UFA years Despite $500K more cap hit than Makar, Makar’s deal is valued higher due to only 1 UFA year vs 4 for Fox”