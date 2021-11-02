NHL News: The New York Rangers Extend Adam Fox For Seven Years

Pierre LeBrun: The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Adam Fox to a seven-year contract extension with a $9.5 million salary cap hit.

Colin Stephenson: Fox on the commitment to him after the seven-year extension.

“When I was coming in here I was just hoping to make the team and be a Ranger. And now, to have an organization that believes in me this much and is putting a lot of faith in me, it’s a huge honor for me.”

Colin Stephenson: Fox: “… Maybe there is a little more expectation when you have a new contract, or the Norris Trophy. But there’s a great group of guys that I know support me, and I don’t try and put too much pressure on myself, I just try and do what I do on the ice and play hockey.”

Media thoughts

Darren Dreger: “Largest D contract in history for player leaving Entry Level.”

Mike Harrington: “Seven years and $9.5 AAV for Adam Fox as per @PierreVLeBrun. The Norris Trophy winner got P-A-I-D. Had to get at least what Seth Jones did, right? The #Blackhawks really hosed the defense market by overpaying for a guy who wasn’t worthy of it.”

Puck Pedia: Comparables to Fox’s new deal.

Zach Werenski: $9.58 million x 6 years (5 UFA years bought)

Seth Jones: $9.5 million x 8 (8 UFA)

Charlie McAvoy: $9.5 million x 8 (6 UFA)

Darnell Nurse: $9.25 million x 8 (8 UFA)

Cale Makar: $9 million x 6 (1 UFA)

Miro Heiskanen: $8.45 million x 8 (4 UFA)

Puck Pedia: “With the same Cap Hit as Werenski/Jones/McAvoy, Fox’s deal is actually valued higher due to less UFA years Despite $500K more cap hit than Makar, Makar’s deal is valued higher due to only 1 UFA year vs 4 for Fox”

Adam Fox, extended 7x$9.5M by NYR, is arguably the top defenceman in the NHL, an elite two-way talent whose uncanny hockey I.Q. has led to amazing impacts at both ends of the ice. #NYR pic.twitter.com/0zusLofkEn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 1, 2021

The New York Rangers have re-signed Adam Fox to seven-year deal with $9.5M per year! The last winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy has been TOP10 defenseman in the NHL since he arrived there. He’s great player and this contract should be fine for the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/PRoABHHwZx — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) November 1, 2021