NHL News: The New York Rangers Fire John Davidson and Jeff Gorton, Promote Chris Drury

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Rangers have fired president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton.

Chris Drury will take over as President and GM of the Rangers.

Darren Dreger: Other teams have offered Chris Drury opportunities and he’s declined. His promotion by the Rangers makes sense. Rangers owner James Dolan must feel that it would benefit Drury if he were to handle the exit interviews, etc.

Thoughts and notes from the media

Darren Dreger: “I’m told the firing of Gorton and Davidson by NYR is coincidental and not related to the statement issued yesterday related to Tom Wilson. Another source says ownership felt the Rangers underachieved this season.”

Frank Seravalli: “Sources say that #NYR president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton scurried to distance themselves from the team statement that was issued on Tuesday night, telling other executives that they did not know it was in the works until after it was released.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Like many of you, I assume this had to do with the events of the past 48 hours. I don’t believe Davidson/Gorton had anything to do with last night’s NYR statement; it was Dolan-driven”

Elliotte Friedman: “However, there is word Dolan was unhappy with this NYR season and wanted to make a change. Seems crazy to me, because they have come a long, long way in two years…but he’s the owner.”

Rick Carpiniello: “This could be one of the most bat-shit things Dolan has ever done.”

Sean Shapiro: “Some of the responses I’ve gotten from other NHL team execs about what happened with the Rangers include “wow” and “holy shit””

Vince Z Mercogliano: “I’m still gathering info, but what I’m hearing is that this did not have to do with #NYR‘s statement about Tom Wilson.

Rather, this is something owner Jim Dolan had been mulling. Even though rebuild is going well by most accounts, wasn’t happening fast enough for him.”

Brian Hedger: “If this isn’t related to the guy in D.C. who blocked me … then I’ve got questions for #NYR leadership, starting with this:

You lured JD away from #CBJ to “come back home,” gave him a big welcome party and loved what he did recruiting Panarin … for two years? Wow.”