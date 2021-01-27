NHL News: Three-Team Trade, Waivers, Golden Knights, and Penguins GM Resigns

Sharks-Ducks-Senators make a three-team trade

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks traded defenseman Trevor Carrick to Anaheim Ducks for forward Jack Kopacka.

The Sharks then sent Kopacka and a 2022 seventh round pick to the Ottawa Senators for Christian Jaros.

“Christian is a big right-shot defenseman who plays a physical game,” said Wilson. “He is a young player with 76 games of NHL experience so far and has the ability to grow his game.”

On waivers

Pierre LeBrun: The Pittsburgh Penguins put Yannick Weber on waivers. The San Jose Sharks put Jacob Middleton on waivers.

Knights coach tested positive before last night’s game

Justin Emerson: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon confirmed Tuesday night that one of their coaches tested positive for COVID-19. It’s not known when their coaches will return behind the bench.

Vegas Golden Knights: Statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff will be self-isolating for Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues due to COVID-19 protocols. Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will be behind bench Tuesday along with members of the Henderson Silver Knights coaching staff. We will provide additional updates when appropriate.”

Rutherford resigns as the Penguins GM

NHL.com: 71-year old Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford resigned for personal reasons.

“It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins, and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena,” Rutherford said. “I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staffs, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby. The fans here have been tremendous to me and my family. I know it’s a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away.”

Pierre LeBrun: Rutherford said it’s not a health-related issue but won’t say more.

“I don’t think it serves anybody well. I’ve been treated first-class here and I really appreciate and respect what they’ve done for me. That’s the way I want to leave the Penguins.”

Chris Johnston: Assistant GM Patrik Allvin will take over on an interim basis and is the first Swede to be an NHL GM.

Pierre LeBrun: The Penguins will start their search immediately. They will conduct internal and external searches and they don’t have a firm time to hire their next GM. They don’t want it to drag on too long though.