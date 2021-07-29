NHL News: Top Remaining UFAs, Brayden Point’s Extension and Some Trades

Top remaining free agents
Frank Seravalli: 52 of the top 75 UFAs have been signed. The remaining best available.
6. Saad – LW
16. Cizikas – C
17. Perry – RW
19. Krejci – C
21. N. Ritchie – LW
32. Hakanpaa – RD
37. Tatar – LW
40. M. Johansson – LW
46. Brassard – LW
47. Chara – LD
48. Bozak – C/LW
49. Perreault – LW
52. E. Staal – C
55. Merrill – LD
57. Murray – LD
59. Virtanen – RW
60. Chiasson – RW
64. Raffl – LW
66. B. Ryan – RW
70. Vesey – LW
72. Gustafsson – LD
73. Dubnyk – G
Lightning extend Point
Pierre LeBrun: Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brayden Point to an eight-year contract extension
22-23: $9 million ($3.5 million salary, $5.5 million signing bonus)
23-24: $11.25 million ($5 million salary, $6.25 million signing bonus)
24-25: $12 million ($5 million salary, $7 million signing bonus)
25-26: $12 million ($5 million salary, $7 million signing bonus)
26-27: $9.75 million ($4 million salary, $5.75 million signing bonus)
27-28: $7.6 million ($3 million salary, $4.6 million signing bonus)
28-29 and 29-30: $7.2M ($3M salary, $4.2 million signing bonus)
Pierre LeBrun: Point gets $31.5 million in salary and $44.5 million in signing bonuses.
Senators trade Dadonov to the Golden Knights
The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenseman Nick Holden and a 2022 3rd round pick.
Kraken trade Vanacek back to the Caps
The Seattle Kraken have traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek back to the Washington Capitals for a 2023 2nd round pick.
Oilers and Hurricanes make a deal
Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes have traded forward Warren Foegele to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Ethan Bear.
Blackhawks send Zadorov to the Flames
L.A. Lariviere: The Chicago Blackhawks have traded defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 3rd round pick that originally belonged to the Toronto Maple Leafs (David Rittich trade).
Sharks acquire Pederson
Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks acquired the rights to Lane Pederson for a 2024 4th round pick.
Sharks GM Doug Wilson on Pederson: “We are excited to add a young, up-and-coming right shot center who has offensive upside and is difficult to play against.”
Toronto Maple Leafs: The Minnesota Wild traded the rights to defenseman Brennan Menell to the Maple Leafs for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick.
Chris Johnston: If Menell plays in 30 games for the Maple Leafs this season, the Wild get the pick.