NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Montreal Canadiens

Maple Leafs getting Hyman back but others remain out

TSN: Forward Zach Hyman will return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup tonight and will skate on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Forward Joe Thornton, defenseman Jake Muzzin, and goaltender Frederik Andersen will remain out.

Coach Sheldon Keefe on Andersen: “From what I’m told, he’s progressing well.”

Forwards Alexander Barabanov and Scott Sabourin had inconclusive PCR test on Tuesday but were back on the ice today.

Canadiens fire Julien and Muller

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have fired head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller.

Dominique Ducharme has been named their interim head coach. Alex Burrows has been named to their coaching staff.

“I would like to sincerely thank Claude and Kirk for their contributions to our team over the past five years during which we worked together. I have great respect for these two men whom I hold in high regard,” said Bergevin. “In Dominique Ducharme, we see a very promising coach who will bring new life and new energy to our group. We feel that our team can achieve high standards and the time had come for a change. “

Pierre LeBrun: “Expectations were high this year. Julien pays the price. He had one more year left on his contract next season at $5 million.”

Pierre LeBrun: “My sense is the Habs GM still saw effort on the ice but also saw a confused team. Wanted to intervene before the downward spiral got out of control. Again, speaks to the expectations set for this season.”

Renaud Lavoie: “I’m told that last night loss was not the final straw for Claude Julien and Kirk Muller. The decision to let them go was made before and the plan was to announced it today.”

David Pagnotta: “The coaching change in Montreal had been contemplated for a little while, I’m told. The Habs’ current skid, which saw the team falling into old traps, was obvious concern for Bergevin & management, who wanted to get in front of it. Burrows addition is a good one for the Habs.”