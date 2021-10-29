NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly Reach An Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year contract extension worth $60 million, a $7.5 million salary cap hit.

Starting immediately Rielly has a no-movement clause for the entire deal. He’ll have a 10-team no-trade clause for the final two years.

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown.

2022-23: $4 million salary with a $4 million signing bonus.

2023-24: $5 million salary with a $5 million signing bonus.

2024-25: $10 million salary.

2025-26: $8 million salary.

2026-27: $6 million

2027-28: $6 million

2028-29: $6 million

2029-30: $6 million

Cap Friendly: “The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 2022-23 projected cap hit of $76M, with a roster of 15 54% of the $76M consists of 4 players (Tavares, Matthews, Marner, & Rielly)”

Thoughts from the Media

Pierre LeBrun: “Leafs get a decent AAV on Rielly at $7.5M given where high-end D market has gone. But the 8th year is huge. To get $60M on open market at 7 years max that’s an $8.5M AAV. Still, given number of teams who called Leafs on him in off-season, Rielly left money on the table to stay.”

Nick Alberga: “Are the #LeafsForever prepared to pay five players a combined $47.9M?”

Luke Fox: “This is the second time Morgan Rielly has signed before deadline and taken a lower cap hit that he’d likely receive elsewhere to remain a Maple Leaf.”

Dave McCarthy: “Morgan Rielly. Eight years. $7.5M AAV. Pretty good value. A million-plus less than I expected.”

Jonas Siegel: “Morgan Rielly is currently the longest serving member of the Leafs. He’s now signed until 2030, longer than any member of the Leafs.”

Michael Traikos: “Didn’t think this were possible. 8 years with an AAV of $7.5-million. Still, there’s going to be another shoe to drop.”

Dom Luszczyszyn: “that’s…. probably fine”

Here are his microstats from the 2020-21 season. Good look at some of his strengths and weaknesses. pic.twitter.com/G4E0VNj1P7 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 29, 2021