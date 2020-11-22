NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Hockey Canada, and the Dallas Stars

Leafs first-round pick talking extension with Salavat

KHL Diaries: Ufa based writer Denis Taipov said the Salavat (KHL) has begun contract extension negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Rodion Amirov.

If the two-year extension is signed he would be under contract until April of 2023.

Adam Kimelman: Hockey Canada VP Scott Salmond said there hasn’t been a decision made on whether Alexis Lafreniere could play in the World Junior Championships. They need to have a decision by December 6th as all teams need to be together a week before they enter the bubble on December 13th in Edmonton.

Ryan Rishaug: Two members of the Team Canada coaching staff were in close contact with someone that tested positive for COVID. Michael Dyck, and Jason Labarbera are self-isolating and quarantined for 14 days.

Ryan Rishaug: Hockey Canada has tested everyone in their bubble three times already and will be tested two times a week are per protocols.

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin underwent offseason surgery to repair a nerve issue in his arm. He is recovered and ready.

“He’s back to 100 percent and doing well,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said Friday.

Ben Bishop missed almost all of the playoffs but is also doing well after having surgery to repair torn meniscus in his right knee.

“It’s just really time ,” Nill said. “Where his injury was at in his knee, there’s not a lot of blood flow in that area, so it just takes a lot of time for it to heal. But he’s doing well and looking forward to getting back at it.”

Forward Tyler Seguin had hip arthroscopy and his labral repaired on November 2nd.

” is another week or 10 days on crutches, and then it should start to come pretty quick after that,” Nill said.