NHL News: Percentage of the Cap, Tyson Barrie, Torey Krug, and T.J. Oshie

Highest percentage of the cap

Puck Pedia: The first season of contracts starting in 2018-19, the highest percentage of the cap:

McDavid 15.72%

Draisaitl 15.14% (assuming $92.5M Cap next year)

MacKinnon 15.09%

Matthews (24-25) 15.06%

Panarin 14.29%

Matthews (19-20) 14.27%

Karlsson 14.11%

Tavares 13.84%

Doughty 13.5%

Pastrnak 13.47%

Marner 13.37%

Price 13.21%

Pettersson 13.18%

Nylander (24-25) 13.07%

Eichel 12.58%

Huberdeau 12.57%

Dahlin 12.50%

Tyson Barrie gets a PTO

Pierre LeBrun: The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Tyson Barrie to a PTO. Barrie hopes he can turn that into a league minimum deal.

Torey Krug out for the season

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Torey Krug will miss the entire 2024-25 season as he’ll be having left ankle surgery to address pre-arthritic changes. He had been trying to rehab it without surgery.

Dobber: “It’s easy to think Justin Faulk benefits here, but a Scott Perunovich breakout could too and this is a really great opportunity for him. However, going to have to wait to see what training camp opens up with. Blues did not do well last year, but their Powerplay improved a lot when Drew Bannister became head coach.”

T.J. Oshie‘s status should be known in two weeks

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie’s status for this season is still up in the air as the 37-year-old deals with chronic back pain.

Oshie said this offseason that if they couldn’t find a long-term fix, and they’re options were shrinking, that he might have to step away from hockey.

Training camp for the Capitals begins in two weeks. Physicals for training camp for veterans gets underway on September 18th, so that will be a key date for Oshie.