NHL News: Updated Playoff Schedule

NHL: Updated Stanley Cup playoffs schedule.

Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. New York Islanders (6)

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Saturday, Aug. 29: Flyers vs. Islanders, 7 p.m | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 30: Flyers vs. Islanders, 8 p.m.| NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Islanders vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Thursday, Sept. 3: Flyers vs. Islanders, TBD | TBD

*Saturday, Sept. 5: Islanders vs. Flyers, TBD | TBD

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Boston Bruins (4)

(Tampa Bay leads series, 2-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2

Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1

Saturday, Aug. 29: Lightning vs. Bruins, Noon I NBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 31: Bruins vs. Lightning, 7 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Wednesday, Sept. 2: Lightning vs. Bruins, TBD | TBD

*Thursday, Sept. 3: Bruins vs. Lightning, TBD | TBD

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5)

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0

Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2

Saturday, Aug. 29: Golden Knights vs. Canucks, 9:45 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 30: Canucks vs, Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m.| NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Canucks vs. Golden Knights, 9:45 p.m.| NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Thursday, Sept. 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks, TBD | TBD

*Friday, Sept. 4: Canucks vs. Golden Knights, TBD | TBD

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Dallas Stars (3)

(Dallas leads series, 2-1)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3

Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2

Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4

Sunday, Aug. 30: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6 p.m. | NBCSN, SN1, SN360, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 31: Stars vs. Avalanche, 9:45 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Sept. 2: Avalance vs. Stars, TBD | TBD

*Friday, Sept. 4: Stars vs. Avalanche, TBD | TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined