NHL News: Vancouver Canucks Acquire Elias Lindholm from Calgary
The Vancouver Canucks were indeed looking at Elias Lindholm. The trade has been made for the former Flames' Center.
Dec 2, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Vancouver Canucks center Teddy Blueger (53) face off for the puck during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Author

As the NHL hits the All-Star Break, the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames once again become trading partners. The Flames are sending unrestricted free agent center Elias Lindholm to the Canucks.

Calgary for sending Lindholm to the Flames receives Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 first-round pick.


The Flames and Canucks were trading partners early in the season when the Canucks acquired Nikita Zadorov from Calgary. Thus it makes no surprise that Canucks general manager Patrik Alvin, who just got an extension, and Flames general manager Craig Conroy decided to make another trade.

Things started earlier in the night as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported.

The Canucks had been looking to add another top six forward to bolster their offense to go along with Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser.

As it stands now the Canucks will be using Lindholm as a pure rental as there is no extension as part of the trade from Calgary. But things could change if the Canucks and Lindholm see their is a good fit.

Lindholm is in the final year of a six-year deal that paid him $4.85 million a season. NHLRumors.com had written earlier in the season that an extension for Lindholm could be in the $8-$9 million range.


Elias Lindholm is having a decent season with the Flames. Through 49 games, Lindholm has recorded 32 points (nine goals and 23 assists). He immediately adds depth scoring to a roster that has been playing well this season.

Lindholm is a great two-way defensive center that is a good fit for what the Canucks need.


As part of the deal Andrei Kuzmenko, the much maligned forward, is going to Calgary. However, there a caveat to the deal. Kuzmenko had to waive his no-trade clause to go to Calgary. The Flames were on his 12-team no trade list.

It has been a tough year for the 39 goal-scorer from a year ago. He has been in and out of head coach Rick Tocchet‘s dog house. He is having a hard time trying to find the magic he had last year. Through 43 games, Kuzmenko has just eight goals on the season.

The Canucks signed Kuzmenko during the 2022-23 season to a one-year and then he earned a two-year extension that carried a salary cap hit of $5.5 million. There were reports Kuzmenko could have been traded last year.


But this season once his struggles began, the reports out of Vancouver had the Canucks looking to move him. The Canucks wanted to clear cap space, but with the way Conor Garland and Brock Boeser playing so well, neither could be moved.

According to Kuzmenko’s agent Dan Milstein, they have been working on a trade since Sunday.

With the move, the Canucks create $650,000 in cap space.

The Flames general manager continues to work his magic as he did not retain money on Lindholm or Zadorov. Calgary still has Noah Hanifin and Jacob Markstrom that can still be moved.