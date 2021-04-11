NHL News: Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL reworks Canucks schedule to fit in 56 games

Mike Battaglino of NHL.com: Statement from the NHL on the Vancouver Canucks.

“The NHL will continue to assess the progression of the regular season before announcing definitive dates for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” the League said in a statement. “With the newly revised end date for the regular season for the North Division, it is possible that the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the East, Central and West Divisions could open a few days earlier than the North Division.”

Changes to the Canucks schedules.

April 21: Calgary at Vancouver (moved from March 31)

April 29: Vancouver at Toronto (April 30)

May 3: Vancouver at Calgary (April 10)

May 4: Vancouver at Edmonton (April 3)

May 8: Vancouver at Edmonton (April 12)

May 9: Ottawa at Calgary (April 20)

May 10: Vancouver at Winnipeg (April 4)

May 11: Vancouver at Winnipeg (April 6)

May 12: Toronto at Ottawa (May 10)

May 13: Vancouver at Edmonton (April 14)

May 15: Calgary at Vancouver (May 8)

May 16: Vancouver at Calgary (April 8)

Thomas Drance: “The NHL is postponing the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs so we can get the fully scheduled 4-game dose of Ottawa vs. Vancouver. Is it really worth putting a group of athletes recovering from a respiratory illness through an unprecedented meat grinder for that?”

Thomas Drance: They’ll have back-to-back games against the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs on April 16th and 17th.

The Canucks will now play games through May 16th.

Thomas Drance: The Canucks will have now have 19 games in 31 days in an attempt to get their 56 games in.

“Still absolutely brutal from a player performance standpoint.”

Avalanche acquire Dubnyk, Byram in quarantine

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have traded goaltender Devan Dubnyk to the Colorado Avalanche for Greg Pateryn and a 2021 5th round pick.

Pateryn’s in the minors carrying a $1.175 million cap hit.

Rick Sadowski: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Devan Dubnyk was expected to join the team last night. Patrik Nemeth is expected to join the team on Monday or Tuesday.

Defenseman Bowen Byram is in quarantine for COVID protocol for 10 days. He’ll then be tested again.

How the Leafs maximized their LTIR space

Cap Friendly: To get the maximum LTIR relief yesterday, the Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Martin Marincin and Michael Hutchinson, which got them to $26,973 from the ceiling. They then placed goaltender Frederik Andersen on the LTIR, giving them a LTI salary pool of $5 million. They then traded for forward Riley Nash.