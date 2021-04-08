NHL News: Vancouver Canucks Sign Tanner Pearson To A Three-Year Extension

Darren Dreger: The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Tanner Pearson to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $3.25 million.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Pearson.

2021-22: $2.5 million base salary with a full no-trade clause.

2022-23: $3 million base salary with a 17 team no-trade List.

2023-24: $2.75 million base salary with a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Thoughts from the media on Pearson’s extension

Rick Dhaliwal: “I said many times, he wouldn’t take less than 3 M, he got what he wanted.”

Satiar Shah: “What a deal for Pearson & his family but the Canucks bid against themselves here.”

Harman Dayal: “Like @SatiarShah said: If the GM himself said he thinks the window is two years from now, signing a soon-to-be 29-year-old who’s already declined this season to a three-year extension doesn’t align with the club’s competitive cycle. #Canucks need to stick to a concrete plan.”

Patrick Johnston: “The aggregate remains: there’s no plan from the top. It’s just made up as it goes. Imagine running a regular business like this.”

Patrick Johnston : “In isolation, without $, there is some sense to signing Pearson, a useful, well-liked player. It’s just the path that’s been walked to this point that makes it hard to take. Are they better with Pearson on the team than not? Probably. But those other decisions…woof.”

Thomas Drance: “The inefficient contracts can’t expire if you keep signing more of them.”

Thomas Drance: “It’s backloaded, and includes some signing bonus in the third year. There’s no formal expansion protection. Full NTC in year 1, m-NTC (7 teams) in year 2 and no-trade protection whatsoever in year three.”

Thomas Drance: “With Demko and Pearson coming in at $8.25 combined and Hughes and Pettersson still to do, #Canucks are going to have to be absolutely ruthless about carving out additional cap space through buyouts, trades + the expansion process. Will take all 3 to ice a playoff team next year.”

James Cybulski: “Tanner Pearson is 28, is taking a $500K pay cut annually based on his current deal, and has still made Canucks fans angry. This to me is less about the player and more about the other roster players making roughly the same amount for another 14 months— Roussel, Beagle etc.”

Rhys Jessop: “I find it very ironic that the Canucks are reportedly signing a marginal bottom-6 forward to a $3m+ AAV deal on the same day that Florida had to pay for the privilege of getting out from under an extremely similar one.”

Tanner Pearson, reportedly extending 3x~$3.2M with VAN is a below-average offensive middle six winger who turns 29 this summer. You know, the kind of player you just gotta lock up and protect in an expansion draft. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/MHxK3xdhJU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 8, 2021