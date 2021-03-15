NHL News: Waivers, San Jose Sharks, and an Increase in Fans in the Stands

Backes and Johnson on waivers, Gardiner cleared

Chris Johnston: The Anaheim Ducks have put forward David Backes on waivers. The New York Rangers have put defenseman Jack Johnson on waivers.

Elliotte Friedman: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner clears waivers.

Larry Brooks: “Johnson on waivers, when he clears can be assigned to taxi squad on off days and game-days where he is scratched. Saving of pro-rated $1.075M per day. NYR will need roster spot (as well as cap space) if team has 3 goalies upon Shesterkin return and adds Kravtsov in couple weeks.”

Jack Johnson, placed on waivers by NYR, is an elite number one defenceman whose combination of skating skill, passing ability, defensive play, and powerplay quarterbacking is arguably unmatched in hockey today – or ever. #NYR pic.twitter.com/OmxpWlEi31 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 14, 2021

Sharks in a reset

David Satriano of NHL.com: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson said last week that the Sharks will go through a “reset.” Defenseman Erik Karlsson said he didn’t sign with the Sharks to go through a rebuild.

“Obviously, I did not sign here to go through a rebuild or go through what I did for 10 years in Ottawa,” the 30-year-old defenseman said. “But it is what it is. I think that we need to find a way to build with a core group that we have here and figure out a way how to be competitive here in the upcoming years.”

GM Wilson said on Friday that they will give an opportunity to some of their younger players.

“We took a look at it, and when you say ‘reset,’ I will never and neither will our players or coaches say that we can’t compete to make the playoffs,” he said. “… Are we in the window to win a Cup this year? That’s highly unlikely. Are we going to compete to try to make the playoffs? Yes we are. Are we going to commit to the reset and younger players getting opportunities? Yes we are.”

Kevin Kurz: “Wait…people are upset about the EK65 quote this a.m.? That’s silly. All he was doing was echoing Wilson that they don’t want to rebuild, they want to build around the current core — which includes him. ”

Fans in the stands increasing for some teams

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild will be allowed to have 3,000 fans in the stands after April 1st according to Governor Tim Walz. Their first home game is April 5th against the Colorado Avalanche.

“It’s exciting. It gets old playing in front of no fans,” defenseman Ryan Suter said. “And then when you know how good your fans are and how much they can help you, to be able to have some in a couple of weeks is pretty exciting for us.”

15 teams have already allowed fans to return with three more coming soon – Sabres (March 20th), Bruins (March 23rd) and Wild (April 5th).

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues were able to increase their seating capacity from 2,400 to about 3,200 now.

Justin Emerson: The Governor of Nevada said that starting on Monday they will increase event capacity up to 50 percent. If they get approval that could put Vegas Golden Knights home games at about 9,000 fans.