NHL News: Waivers, Sharks, Coyotes, Oilers, Wings, Blues, Leafs, Blackhawks, Stars and Flyers

On waivers
Cap Friendly: Players put on waivers yesterday.
Dallas Stars – Riley Barber, Joseph Cecconi, Rhett Gardner, Ben Gleason, Tanner Kero, and Jerad Rosburg
Florida Panthers – Connor Bunnaman
Detroit Red Wings – Chase Pearson
New York Rangers – Andy Welinski and Tim Gettinger
Philadelphia Flames – Isaac Ratcliffe and Linus Sandin
San Jose Sharks – CJ Suess and Andrew Agozzino
Tampa Bay Lightning – Daniel Walcott, Darren Raddysh, Maxime Lagace and Trevor Carrick.
Washington Capitals – Michael Vecchione, Riley Sutter, Hunter Shepard and Michael Sgarbossa.
Sharks sign Harrington
San Jose Sharks: The San Jose Sharks have signed Scott Harrington to a one-year contract.
Sheng Peng: Harrington’s deal is for one-year, two-way at $750,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the minors.
The Coyotes claim Jonas Johansson
Chris Johnston: The Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche.
The Oilers sign Maximus Wanner
Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have signed Maximus Wanner to a three-year entry-level contract.
Andrew Copp feels he’s ready
Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp was able to practice again. Coach Derek Lalonde said they are being cautious but Copp feels he’s ready.
No update on Scott Perunovich
Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube didn’t have an update on defenseman Scott Perunovich. They are still evaluating his upper-body injury.
Maple Leafs down two defensemen
David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Carl Dahlstrom will be out for at least six months as he’ll need surgery.
Defenseman Jordie Benn will be out for at least three weeks.
Connor Murphy out with back issues
Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy missed his second straight practice with back soreness.
Ty Dellandrea out with a broken bone
Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea will be out for two to three weeks with a broken bone at the tip of his finger. Coach Pete DeBoer said surgery isn’t needed.
Several Flyers getting closer
Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee and Carter Hart have been clear for no-contract practice.
Forward Artem Anisimov (PTO) has a lower-body injury.
Forward Sean Couturier is still week-to-week with an upper-body injury.