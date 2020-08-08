NHL News: Wild, Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Coyotes and Islanders

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter could not play on Friday night due to an undisclosed injury against the Vancouver Canucks. At first, it was reported to be a game-time decision but clearly he could not go.

Chris Johnston: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray sat as a healthy scratch on Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Scott Harrington replaced him in the lineup.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forward Auston Matthews helped spearhead one of the crazier comebacks anyone will ever see as Toronto rallied from the brink of elimination and down three goals, They won in overtime behind a goal, two assists, and ten shots on net from Matthews.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Bo Horvat scored once and assisted on two other goals as the Canucks advanced to the round of 16. His tying goal set up Chris Tanev’s heroics as Vancouver won 5-4 in overtime.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Dominik Kubalik left off where his amazing rookie season paused with six points in four games including the series clinching goal on Friday as Chicago eliminated Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in four games.

Montreal Canadiens: Goalie Carey Price did not have to steal Game 4 as he made 22 saves in the 2-0 series clinching win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday afternoon. Price arguably stole games 1 and 3 while the final game was a defensive clinic by Price and Montreal.

New York Islanders: Forward Anthony Beauvillier led the way with two goals while Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson chipped in with a goal and an assist each. The Islanders won 5-1 and advanced to the sweet 16 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek will not play in the round robin finale on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Simply, he is day-to-day and not available. That was all Alain Vigenault would say about it.

Arizona Coyotes: Forward Nick Schmaltz remains out after that hard hit suffered in the exhibition game against the Vegas Golden Knights on July 30th. The thought was he could play Game 1 in the next round but even that is up in the air as of now.