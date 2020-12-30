NHL News: Zdeno Chara Done In Boston, Signing With The Washington Capitls

Fluto Shinzawa: Defenseman Zdeno Chara on Instagram:

“Recently, the Boston Bruins have informed me that they plan to move forward with their many younger and talented players and I respect their decision. Unfortunately, my time as the proud Captain of the Bruins has come to an end.”

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed Zdeno Chara for one-year at $795,000.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan:

“We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization. We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blueline and our team.”

The Bruins and Capitals will meet on January 30th.

Evan Marinofsky: “Hard to find a player who embodied Boston more than Zdeno Chara. Big, tough, a leader, a winner and an all-around pro. What a loss.”

Ty Anderson: “They made a guy who hasn’t played in a year and a half a priority over their top left-side defenseman on what was the best team in hockey before the shutdown. Probably for similar money, too.”

If this is how the Zdeno Chara era ended in Boston — in an empty Scotiabank Arena back in August — that’s a damn shame for all involved. pic.twitter.com/ayfeA759zM — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 30, 2020