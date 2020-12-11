NHL Notes: No Country Trade Restrictions, Olympics, and Forbes Valuations
No trade restrictions between Canada and the U.S. No Olympic announcement yet but Hockey Canada is preparing, USA Hockey not yet. Forbes 2020 NHL Team Valuations
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there are no trade restrictions between Canadian and American teams for the upcoming season.

“Yes, a player traded from a U.S. team to a Canadian team will be subject to whatever quarantine regulations are in that state or that province. But the league and the PA don’t have any plans to limit trades via the border.”

No Olympic announcement yet but Hockey Canada is preparing, USA Hockey not yet

TSN: Though nothing has been made official yet, if the NHL goes to the Olympics in 2022, Doug Armstrong will be the GM of Team Canada according to Pierre LeBrun. It’s not a guarantee that the NHL will be going to the next Olympics as they still need to work out a deal with the IOC.

Darren Dreger adds that Ken Holland and Ron Francis will be working with Armstrong and that they’d already had some conference calls.

Seravalli notes that USA Hockey has only had very minimal discussions. Talks on who their GM maybe won’t happen until there is an agreement between the NHL and IOC. Candidates could include Jeff Gorton, Chris Drury, Bill Guerin and Ray Shero. Senior advisers candidate could include David Poile, Don Waddell and Barry Zito.

2020 NHL Team Valuations

Forbes: 2020 NHL team values by Forbes. Average team values dropped to $653 million, down 2 percent from last year.

Revenue dropped 14 percent for the 2019-20 season to $4.4 million, with operating income falling 68 percent to $250 million.

The New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins accounted for nearly a quarter of the NHL’s revenue last year.

Team Value One-Year Change Owner Operating Income
1. New York Rangers  $1.65 billion  0%  Madison Square Garden Sports  $87 million
2. Toronto Maple Leafs  $1.5 billion  0%  Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, Larry Tanenbaum  $56.3 million
3. Montreal Canadiens  $1.34 billion  0%  Molson family  $86.5 million
4. Chicago Blackhawks  $1.085 billion  0%  Rocky Wirtz  $45.3 million
5. Boston Bruins  $1 billion  0%  Jeremy Jacobs  $26.8 million
6. Los Angeles Kings  $825 million  –3%  Philip Anschutz  $45.3 million
7. Philadelphia Flyers  $800 million  –3%  Comcast  $7.9 million
8. Detroit Red Wings  $775 million  –3%  Marian Ilitch  $31.2 million
9. Washington Capitals  $750 million  –3%  Ted Leonsis  $7.7 million
10. Vancouver Canucks  $725 million  –2%  Aquilini Investment Group  $2.9 million
11. Pittsburgh Penguins  $650 million  –2%  Mario Lemieux, Ron Burkle  $14 million
12. Dallas Stars  $575 million  –4%  Tom Gaglardi  $4.5 million
13. Vegas Golden Knights  $570 million  –2%  Bill Foley, Maloof family  $13.9 million
14. Edmonton Oilers  $550 million  –4%  Daryl Katz  $16.9 million
15. New Jersey Devils  $530 million  –4%  Josh Harris, David Blitzer  $4.1 million
16. New York Islanders  $520 million  0%  Jon Ledecky, Scott Malkin  -$37.9 million
17. San Jose Sharks  $515 million  –5%  Hasso Plattner  –$14.7 million
18. St Louis Blues  $510 million  –4%  Tom Stillman  –$8.2 million
19. Minnesota Wild  $500 million  –2%  Craig Leipold  –$6.2 million
20. Calgary Flames  $480 million  –4%  N. Murray Edwards  $400,000
21. Tampa Bay Lightning  $470 million  0%  Jeffrey Vinik  –$8.3 million
22. Colorado Avalanche  $465 million  –2%  Stan Kroenke  –$10 million
23. Anaheim Ducks  $460 million  –4%  Henry and Susan Samueli  –$9.1 million
24. Carolina Hurricanes  $440 million  –2%  Tom Dundon, Peter Karmanos Jr. –$15 million
25. Nashville Predators  $435 million  –5%  Herbert Fritch  –$13.4 million
26. Ottawa Senators  $430 million  –3%  Eugene Melnyk  –$2.9 million
27. Winnipeg Jets  $405 million  –4%  True North Sports + Entertainment  –$7.6 million
28. Buffalo Sabres  $385 million  –4%  Terrence and Kim Pegula –$10.9 million
29. Columbus Blue Jackets  $310 million  –5%  John P. McConnell, Nationwide  –$10.3 million
30. Florida Panthers  $295 million  –5%  Vincent Viola  –$28.9 million
31. Arizona Coyotes  $285 million  –5%  Alex Meruelo  –$17 million