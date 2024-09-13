NHL Offseason: Eastern Conference Teams That Improved

The start of the 2024-25 NHL Season is less than a month away, with training camps beginning soon. With some notable RFAs out on the board, all eyes will be on those teams that either improved or took a step back this offseason, either in free agency or via trade.

NHL Free Agency Contracts That Made You Go Whoa!! Eastern Conference

NHL Rumors.com reviews impactful moves from the Eastern and Western Conference Trade Deadline every season. Then, in the NHL Offseason, we look at those contracts that left you scratching your head or maybe some that had you saying didn’t my team sign that guy to that contract?

Throughout the summer, NHLRumors.com gave you what the experts thought were the most improved teams in the NHL Offseason from the Eastern and Western Conference. In our new series, you will see it firsthand.

Let’s see who we think did the best this offseason.

Eastern Conference Teams That Improved This NHL Offseason

New Jersey Devils

Let’s start with the most obvious one: the New Jersey Devils. Last season, the Devils had a lot go wrong. Injuries to key players like Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, and Nico Hischier hampered this team’s ability to make it back to the playoffs, not to mention the goaltending and defense.

NHL Trade: The Calgary Flames Finally Send Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils

This off-season, President and GM Tom Fitzgerald went to work reshaping his team. It started with a new head coach, Sheldon Keefe. From there, he added his number one goalie, Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom and Jake Allen will solidify the position.

He trades for Paul Cotter during the draft to bring depth and size to the Devils’ offensive. New Jersey got pushed around way too much last season.

On Day 1 of Free Agency, he signs Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon, and Stefan Noesen. A few days later, he signs Tomas Tatar. Fitzgerald wanted his team to return to the one that made the playoffs a few seasons ago.

While the Devils’ moves this season have generated a lot of hype, this team should take a step forward and return to the playoffs. They are one of the better teams in the Metro Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Heading up North, the Toronto Maple Leafs are a team that improved, especially defensively. The additions of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson make the Leafs better in their zone. Tanev brings a physical presence the Leafs desperately need in front of their goaltenders. Not to mention, he can block a ton of shots. He plays in all situations. Plus, GM Brad Treliving has a history with the player and knows he will be perfect for new head coach Craig Berube.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs to Likely Sign Chris Tanev and Could Add More

Ekman-Larsson takes the pressure off Morgan Reilly. For the most part, Reilly has been the only guy able to move the puck out of the zone. OEL brings that element, plus he is a proven winner after revitalizing his career with the Florida Panthers. He was on the second pairing in Florida and helped the Panthers win a Stanley Cup. While he has offensive talent, he is very structurally sound in his zone as well.

The Maple Leafs also kept Max Domi and Timothy Liljegren. Domi is a perfect second who can play up and down the lineup, and Liljegren is starting to come into his own. The only question mark is the goaltending with Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz, but the team’s defensive play in front of those is improved.

Washington Capitals

Going back to the Metro Division, a team that continues to retool and improve is the Washington Capitals. The Capitals barely snuck into the playoffs last season and were dismissed in four games by the New York Rangers in the opening round. So you know Washington was going to try to improve upon that result.

The Washington Capitals Impressed Former Coach This Offseason

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and T.J. Oshie are winding down their careers. Nicklas Backstrom‘s career is over as the Capitals try to help Ovechkin pass Gretzky’s goal record. The Capitals added the likes of Logan Thompson, Brandon Duhaime, Andrew Mangiapane, Jakob Chychrun, Matt Roy, and Pierre-Luc Dubois this offseason.

Pierre-Luc Dubois will be an interesting case. The potential is there, but the effort is not. He could have a career season playing with Ovechkin if Spencer Carbery wants to. The Capitals are still a team that can threaten the Metro Division. A few teams are ahead, but the division is still tough. GM Brian MacLellan continues to retool on the fly.

Honorable Mention

Usually, in this spot, we mention a team; however, this time, we will look at a couple of couples via their signings or trades, helping them improve.

First, the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa needed goaltending, and they got it with Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins. The issue for the Senators has been their slow starts and poor goaltending. The former Vezina Trophy winner brings stability and a sense of hope to the position. He is the difference the Senators need to get to the playoffs. The Senators brought in some veteran presence up front with the signing of David Perron.

NHL Rumors: Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators Could Wait on a New Contract

Next are the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit kept Patrick Kane and added Vladimir Tarasenko, Cam Talbot, and Erik Gustafsson. The Red Wings hope that Talbot can bring stability to the goaltending position. Ville Husso is likely the number one, but Alex Lyon, Jack Campbell, and Sebastian Cossa are there. Detroit has many options, which could be the position that costs them a playoff spot.

Throw in what the Montreal Canadiens did with Patrik Laine, and they addressed a weakness on their roster. But it will be a battle between Detroit and Ottawa for a playoff spot in the East.

That concludes the list of NHL Offseason Teams that improved from the Eastern Conference. Stay tuned for the Western Conference edition.