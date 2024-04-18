NHL Records: Most Goals in an NHL Season

Today’s NHL is very different from the 1980s, but it is still impressive that Wayne Gretzky scored 92 goals in the 1980-81 season. It is the record most goals in an NHL season. A record that still stands today and may be one of the unbreakable Gretzky records.

With the regular season ending, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews fell one goal short of becoming the first player to score 70 goals since the 1992-93 season.

That year, Teemu Selanne of the Winnipeg Jets and Alexander Mogilny of the Buffalo Sabres each scored 76 goals.

Matthews played in all 82 games, tried, and had chances in the final two games to hit 70. He probably should have gotten it. However, he ties Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy for the most goals in a season.

Alex Ovechkin had the most in the modern game, with 65 goals, and Connor McDavid was right behind him at 64.

Wayne Gretzky scored over 60 goals five times, with his best being 92 goals. He also had an 87-goal campaign as well. Mario Lemieux accomplished the feat four times. Lemieux’s best was 85 goals in the 1988-89 season.

Rk Name Season GP G ESG PPG SHG G/GP Shots SH% 1 Wayne Gretzky 1981‑82 80 92 68 18 6 1.15 370 0.249 2 Wayne Gretzky 1983‑84 74 87 55 20 12 1.176 326 0.267 3 Brett Hull 1990‑91 78 86 57 29 0 1.103 389 0.221 4 Mario Lemieux 1988‑89 76 85 41 31 13 1.118 313 0.272 T5 Alexander Mogilny 1992‑93 77 76 49 27 0 0.987 360 0.211 Phil Esposito 1970‑71 78 76 51 24 1 0.974 550 0.138 Teemu Selänne 1992‑93 84 76 52 24 0 0.905 387 0.196 8 Wayne Gretzky 1984‑85 80 73 54 8 11 0.913 354 0.206 9 Brett Hull 1989‑90 80 72 45 27 0 0.9 385 0.187 T10 Jari Kurri 1984‑85 73 71 54 14 3 0.973 267 0.266 Wayne Gretzky 1982‑83 80 71 47 18 6 0.888 343 0.207 T12 Brett Hull 1991‑92 73 70 45 20 5 0.959 408 0.172 Mario Lemieux 1987‑88 77 70 38 22 10 0.909 382 0.183 Bernie Nicholls 1988‑89 79 70 41 21 8 0.886 385 0.182 T15 Mario Lemieux 1992‑93 60 69 47 16 6 1.15 286 0.241 Mario Lemieux 1995‑96 70 69 30 31 8 0.986 338 0.204 Mike Bossy 1978‑79 80 69 42 27 0 0.863 279 0.247 Auston Matthews 2023‑24 81 69 51 18 0 0.852 369 0.187 T19 Phil Esposito 1973‑74 78 68 50 14 4 0.872 393 0.173 Jari Kurri 1985‑86 78 68 46 16 6 0.872 236 0.288 Mike Bossy 1980‑81 79 68 38 28 2 0.861 315 0.216 T22 Phil Esposito 1971‑72 76 66 37 27 2 0.868 426 0.155 Lanny McDonald 1982‑83 80 66 49 17 0 0.825 275 0.24 T24 Steve Yzerman 1988‑89 80 65 45 17 3 0.813 388 0.168 Alexander Ovechkin 2007‑08 82 65 43 22 0 0.793 446 0.146

** Stats taken from QuantHockey

Wayne Gretzky has appeared in the top 10 for most goals in a season three times, and Brett Hull has been in the top 10 twice. The offensive output back then compared to now is remarkable.

However, the game is heading in that direction again with Matthews, McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and the list goes on.

y