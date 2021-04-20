NHL Records: Patrick Marleau Breaks Gordie Howe’s Record For All-Time NHL Games Played
NHL Records: Patrick Marleau is now the NHL all-time leader in games played as he passed Gordie Howe last night.
John Locher-USA TODAY Sports
A collection of tweets and videos from San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau breaking Gordie Howe’s NHL record for career games played last night.

NHL All-Time Games Played
Image from QuantHockey.com

John Shannon: Games played by team.

1596 with San Jose.
164 with Toronto.
8 with Pittsburgh.

Chris Johnston: “The kind of longevity and consistency Patrick Marleau has shown throughout his career is tough to comprehend. He was the NHL’s youngest player when he played his first game and is today its third-oldest as he skates in No. 1,768 — more than anyone in history.”