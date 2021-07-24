NHL RumorS: Gaudreau, Zibanejad, Stralman, Palmieri, Wild, and the Devils

Flames and Gaudreau talking

Hailey Salvian: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that contract extension talks with Johnny Gaudreau are ongoing. He adds that there is “nothing new to report.”

Zibanejad rumors are “nonsense”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: A source said that any rumor involving New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad is “100% nonsense.” Zibanejad also has a no-movement clause.

Coyotes may not appeal to Stralman anymore

Pierre LeBrun: Get the sense that the Arizona Coyotes would take on Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman, who has a year left at $5.5 million, but with Oliver Ekman-Larsson being traded yesterday, it may not appeal to Stralman anymore.

Stralman would have to waive his 16-team no-trade clause for a move to Arizona.

Isles trying to bring back Palmieri

Steve Conroy: Have been hearing that the New York Islanders are trying to re-sign UFA forward Kyle Palmieri.

There will be some talk about left-handed defenseman Keith Yandle, but he’s not really the type of defenseman they need right now.

Wild weren’t in on yesterday’s giant trade market

Micheal Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on yesterday’s trade market: “We weren’t involved anything at that level. Tomorrow’s a new day. You don’t know what can come across the desk. We’ll be ready for anything.”

Devils on moving up and rights to pending UFAs

Chris Ryan: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that they had one offer on the table to move up from the No. 29 pick last night but once the player they were interested in was selected, they didn’t make the trade.

Neal McHale: GM Fitzgerald they had some talks and “kicked some tires” about acquiring the rights to some pending UFAs.