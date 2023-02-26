NHL Rumors: 10 Prospects Who Could Get Traded, and the Top 50 Trade Targets

10 Prospects who could get traded at the deadline
Steven Ellis: A list of 10 prospects who could get dealt at the trade deadline.
Fabian Lysell – RW – 20 – Boston Bruins – (listed before the Bruins trade with Washington.)
Brennan Othmann – LW – 20 – New York Rangers – Will his name come up in any Patrick Kane talks?
NHL Trade: Rangers Trade Vitali Kravtsov To The Canucks
Alexander Holtz – RW – 21 – New Jersey Devils – They’re trying to acquire a big name it could cost Holtz
Shakir Mukhamadullin – D – 21 – New Jersey Devils – See above.
Ville Heinola – D – 22 – Winnipeg Jets – Could use a change of scenery.
Alex Turcotte – C – 21 – Los Angeles Kings – Has struggled since going pro. A change of scenery may be in order.
Henry Thrun – D – 21 – Anaheim Ducks – Told the Ducks he won’t sign and would be a UFA mid-August.
Erik Portillo – G – 22 – Buffalo Sabres – The path in front of him is crowded.
Brendan Brisson – LW – 21 – Vegas Golden Knights – Golden Knights running out assets to make a big move.
Matthew Knies – LW – 20 – Toronto Maple Leafs – Could have a roster spot after NCAA or moved for another big piece for the Leafs.
Top 50 NHL trade targets
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Updating to the top 50 NHL trade targets a week out from the NHL trade deadline.
1. Timo Meier – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks
2. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Chicago Blackhawks
3. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes
4. Vladislav Gavrikov – Left Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets
5. Jake McCabe – Left Defense – Chicago Blackhawks
6. Dmitry Orlov – Left Defense – Washington Capitals
7. Ivan Barbashev – Left/Right Wing – St. Louis Blues
8. Carson Soucy – Left Defense – Seattle Kraken
9. Sam Lafferty – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks
10. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks
11. Luke Schenn – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks
12. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks
13. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks
14. Mattias Ekholm – Left Defense – Nashville Predators
15. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers
16. J.T. Miller – Center – Vancouver Canucks
17. Alex Kerfoot – Center – Toronto Maple Leafs
18. Kasperi Kapanen – Right Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks And More J.T. Miller
19. Jesse Puljujarvi – Right Wing – Edmonton Oilers
20. Joel Farabee – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers
21. Jordan Greenway – Left Wing – Minnesota Wild
22. Shayne Gostisbehere – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes
23. Gustav Nyquist – Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets
24. Lawson Crouse – Left Wing – Arizona Coyotes
25. Jakub Vrana – Left Wing – Detroit Red Wings
26. Max Domi – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks
27. Matt Dumba – Right Defense – Minnesota Wild
28. Craig Smith or Mike Reilly – Center | Left Defense – Boston Bruins
29. Tanner Jeannot – Left Wing – Nashville Predators
30. Noah Gregor – Center – San Jose Sharks
31. Nick Bonino – Center – San Jose Sharks
32. Garnet Hathaway – Right Wing – Washington Capitals
33. Nick Seeler – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers
34. Joonas Korpisalo – Goaltender – Columbus Blue Jackets
35. Jonathan Drouin – Left Wing – Montréal Canadiens
36. Karel Vejmelka – Goaltender – Arizona Coyotes
37. Nick Bjugstad – Center – Arizona Coyotes
38. Conor Garland – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks
39. Sean Walker or Matt Roy – Right Defense – Los Angeles Kings
40. Nils Hoglander – Left Wing – Vancouver Canucks
41. Lars Eller – Center – Washington Capitals
42. Cal Foote – Right Defense – Tampa Bay Lightning
43. Cam Talbot – Goaltender – Ottawa Senators
44. Colin White – Center – Florida Panthers
45. Will Borgen – Right Defense – Seattle Kraken
46. Taylor Raddysh – Right Wing – Chicago Blackhawks
47. Jack Roslovic – Center – Columbus Blue Jackets
48. Dmitry Kulikov – Defense – Anaheim Ducks
49. Radko Gudas – Right Defense – Florida Panthers
50. Sean Monahan – Center – Montréal Canadiens