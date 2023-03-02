NHL Rumors: A Brock Boeser Trade Doesn’t Appear to be Close

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on the latest Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser trade speculation.

“Brock Boeser. Just want to get this in Donnie.

As of now (Wednesday afternoon), I’m hearing a Brock Boeser trade is not close. Also, he is expected to play (Thursday) night against Minnesota. Him playing tells you it’s not close Donnie.

Two to three teams still calling on Boeser. It’s a tough, tough contract to move. It has got term. The Canucks will have to retain money to move him. I’m not sure the Canucks have a big appetite to eat a lot of money there.

Teams want a big number when they ask to retain money on Boeser.

Donnie, I’m going to tell you something, Canucks are not going to give Boeser away. He’s still a young goal scorer. He’s easier to move in the summer?”

Don Taylor: “He is?”

Dhaliwal: “He’s a young goal scorer.”

Taylor; “He’s got 11 goals.”

Dhaliwal: “I know he’s got 11. I know he’s got 11 but in the Canucks eyes he’s a guy who can get you 20, 25 every year when he’s going. I know he’s only got 11.

Boeser’s easier to move in the summer Donnie when teams can clear up cap space. So right now it looks like they’re having a tough time moving Boeser. So we’ll monitor that situation right up to Friday.

Taylor: “When I watch him play. When I talked about him not being a goal scorer anymore, or something like that. He still has 38 points which I think would surprise a lot of people in 52 games.

Dhaliwal: “That’s it.”

Taylor: “So not bad but from a visual point of view, when you watch him play, what goes through your mind?

Dhaliwal: “Well, he doesn’t have the mojo he did early in his career in Vancouver when we was, look at the first year. Went to the All-Star game. He was the MVP of the All-Star game.

Everybody thought, and before this season you and I had a big conversation, goes to training camp, got hurt on what the first or second day. This was the year he was going to get 30, 35

Taylor: “At training camp, not at pre-season. Very frustrating.

Dhaliwal: “He’s got all the potential in the world. He had a tough last year, was going through, obviously a tough situation with his dad. But this was the year everyone thought, you know what, start of camp, 30, 35 goals. Just hasn’t materialized.

Taylor: “He just looks like a player, and the injuries have mounted. Where’s that shot? There’s that. He just looks like a player. I know he’s never been the fastest player in the world, but just looks like someone that needs a change.”