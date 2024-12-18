NHL Rumors: A Change of Scenery May Be Needed for Kaapo Kakko

Rangers GM needs to take some blame for the spiral

Phil Kocher: Frank Seravalli on DFO Rundown on Monday: “I would argue that the GM certainly has no shortage of blame on his plate because this team has been in a spiral since . It’s probably a lesson … how the modern day pro athlete maybe doesn’t respond to things like that anymore.”

Kaapo Kakko is not impressed and he could be on the move

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko when asked if he was surprised that he was a healthy scratch on the weekend.

“I was surprised, yeah. I know you got to do something as a coach when you’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to pick a young guy and boot him out. That’s how I feel, to be honest.”

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Kakko: “Nobody’s playing great right now. I haven’t been on the ice too much when they score a goal. I have not been the worst.”

Robby Stanley of NHL.com: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on Kakko’s comments.

“I’ll probably keep those messages with between him and I,” Laviolette said. “I think it’s OK to be frustrated. It’s OK to be upset. Like, everybody wants to play, and I get that 100 percent. So, I understand that.”

TSN: It’s wasn’t a surprise that Kappo Kakko wasn’t happy with his healthy scratch, and the Rangers have tested his trade value before according to Chris Johnston.

“Given the history here and the fact that the Rangers have gauged the market on this player in the past, I think it’s a sign of how frustrated he is getting and might be open to a change of scenery in the future.

This is a situation to watch because Kakko is still just 23 years old, has all the promise that made him a top pick a couple of years ago, and a player that I think could be on the move, probably on the other side of the roster freeze with that so close now.”

