NHL Rumors: A Jack Eichel Trade Inching Closer?

WGR 550: Darren Dreger on WGR 550 radio yesterday morning on the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel.

“I feel like there’s a higher sense of urgency now than there has been at any other point. Kevyn Adams has been committed to get the best package he can during these talks. We know who the teams are, for the most part. What has held things up includes the financials and more regarding Eichel’s status. If a trade were to unfold, I think there’s a strong chance he goes under the knife as soon as next week. I think there’s general managers and clubs around the NHL who are willing to gamble with this, but it’ll be worth staying tuned.”

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show yesterday when asked if we are any closer to a Jack Eichel trade.

“We are, I think there’s real work being done to try and facilitate a trade. I do think Buffalo and Vegas are talking very seriously”.

John Hoven: Have been hearing that the Golden Knights and Sabres are getting closer on a Jack Eichel trade. Wonder if the Anaheim Ducks will get back into the trade talks.

Dan Kingerski in Vegas Hockey Now: Multiple sources have confirmed that the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres trade chatter is getting louder.

One source added that there may be other teams still in on Eichel.

“Don’t sleep on Calgary or Colorado,” the source said.

As Friedman noted, the Golden Knights appear to be the front-runners.

The Golden Knights have about $8 million in salary cap space to work with at the moment.

If the Golden Knights are in trade talks with the Sabres, they must be okay with the artificial disc replacement surgery. The Golden Knights have their own first-round picks for the next three years. The Sabres are also looking for a combination of top prospects, a controllable top-six forward, and a young defenseman.