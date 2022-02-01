NHL Rumors: A Jeff Petry Trade May Not Happen Until the Offseason

Guillaume LeFrancois of La Presse: (Google translate) Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes to La Presse on Sunday afternoon said they would be willing to trade defenseman Jeff Petry “if it works out on both sides.”

Petry is not having a good season with the Canadiens. His family stayed back in Michigan after the Christmas break.

Hughes said that during their road trip to Colorado or Minnesota, he and Jeff Gorton sat down with Petry.

“We told him: ‘We are aware of what is happening in your life. This is not the ideal context to play. At the same time, you are part of this team. If there’s a chance it will work out on both sides to trade you, we’ll trade you. But until this situation arises, you are part of the Canadiens and you have to do your best.

Hughes said Petry didn’t ask for a trade “But it’s not an ideal context and right now we don’t see any change coming with COVID. It will be a difficult relationship for .”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Jeff Petry’s future with the Montreal Canadiens. How the lack of response to Zack Kassian hitting goaltender Samuel Montembeault has put Jeff Petry in the spotlight.

“You can see now where this is all going. It’s all coming out about how Petry would like go and I think they’re going to facilitate it. But I just don’t know if it’s going to be now or if it’s going to be in the summer.

One of the things I’ve heard is that it’s possible that this doesn’t happen until the summer because teams have more flexibility to do it. Like, Chiarot is a rental, straight rental. Petry has term and while I think there is interest in Petry, I do think they’ll be able to move him. Ultimately, I just heard it may be trickier now.

And so, this one may have to play out over time.”

Both Marek and Friedman note that there will be interest in Jeff Petry.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The 34-year old Jeff Petry has three years left on his contract at a $6.25 million cap hit and a 15-team no-trade clause. Teams view Petry as the player from last season and not what has gone on this year. A Western Conference executive said that if his team had that need, he wouldn’t hesitate.