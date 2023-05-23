NHL Rumors: Alex DeBrincat, Washington Capitals, and the Boston Bruins

Would Alex DeBrincat be a fit in Washington?

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals are looking to get a little younger and faster for next season and are looking to add to their top six through free agency or the trade route.

One winger who could be made available is 25-year-old, pending RFA winger Alex DeBrincat. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported that DeBrincat may not be interested in signing a long-term extension with the Sens.

DeBrincat played with Dylan Strome in the OHL with the Erie Otters. He could look good on a line with Alex Ovechkin.

DeBrincat’s owed a $9 million qualifying offer, a number that would be hard for the Capitals to fit in. With the uncertainties of centers Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals may be looking for a centerman and not a winger.

Would the Senators be interested in Anthony Mantha and Kuznetsov? Both struggled last season. Mantha comes in at $5.7 million and has one year left on his deal, while Kuznetsov has two years at $7.8 million. The Capitals would likely have to add a top pick or prospect.

Expect the Boston Bruins to be active on the trade market this offseason

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: A source said that Boston Bruins are expected to be active on the trade market leading up to the NHL draft. The source adds.

“They’re going to be moving guys they don’t really want to move but have to. But they may move guys they don’t have to change it up too. Donny said it already, ‘change is coming’”

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman is a pending RFA and will be looking for a raise. Does it make sense for the Bruins to listen to offers (again) on Linus Ullmark whose value is high right now? He’s got two years left at $5 million.

Taylor Hall has two years left at $6 million and Matt Grzelcyk has a year left at $3.6 million. Both could be trade candidates this offseason. Hall has a 10-team no-trade clause.