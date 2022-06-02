NHL Rumors: Alexander Radulov, Carey Price and Logan Mailloux

Alexander Radulov heading back to the KHL?

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: Though nothing appears to be official yet, Ak Bars of the KHL posted a teaser video featuring Dallas Stars pending UFA forward Alexander Radulov.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old Radulov has been the past five seasons with the Stars and found himself a healthy scratch in the playoffs.

Hughes on knowing Carey Price‘s status for next year

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes when asked if they’d to know the status of goaltender Carey Price before the 2022 NHL draft in July.

“I don’t know that by the draft is necessarily critical,” Hughes said. “I think the only way we would have complete clarity on it is if somehow we learn that he could not play. Otherwise, we have to go into the season and see how the knee responds once he’s back to the rigours of a regular-season schedule.

“But the draft itself? Probably not as critical as maybe July 13, (in terms of ) knowing his situation from if he’s not playing then we would have LTIR that we could use and without it we don’t. Without that information, we don’t have the luxury of using it.”

Price has four years left at a $10.5 million cap hit.

No ELC for Logan Mailloux just yet

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that at this time they are not looking to sign 2021 first-round pick, Logan Mailloux to his entry-level draft.

“It’s not our intention to negotiate with him,” Hughes said. “Logan is still in evaluation — less so as a player and much more so as a person and a member of the community — and we’re going to supervise him doing all he promised to do to be a better person and be better teammate and member of the London community.”