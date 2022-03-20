NHL Rumors: Alexis Lafreniere, Philippe Myers, Damon Severson, Patrick Kane, and Marc-Andre Fleury

The Rangers aren’t looking to trade Lafreniere

Larry Brooks: From a team source, the report that the New York Rangers are shopping or looking to trade Alexis Lafreniere is utter fiction.

Flyers will likely pass on Myers

Bill Meltzer: The Nashville Predators put former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers on waivers yesterday. It’s not sounding like they will put a claim on him.

Severson doesn’t want to move

Elliotte Friedman: Have heard that Damon Severson wants to remain with the New Jersey Devils and is open to re-signing when he’s eligible. Severson has a year left on his deal.

On Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane and Marc-Andre Fleury

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the

“In Chicago there have been some rumblings about Patrick Kane. His representative, Pat Brisson, said today that Patrick Kane will not be dealt by the deadline. He also represents Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones said, ‘you can throw them out too. They won’t be getting dealt by the deadline.

But all of us were kind of wondering about Kane, cause the rumors out there. Brisson said ‘No.’

Another name to watch in Chicago is Marc-Andre Fleury. One of the teams that has interest in Minnesota. Bill Guerin and Marc-Andre Fleury won a Stanley Cup together in 2009 and I think this ones is going to be investigated. We’ll see how everybody feels over the next 42 hours you said?”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Brian Lawton: (Friday) Teams are wondering if the Chicago Blackhawks would make Patrick Kane available after they moved Brandon Hagel. If they do move Kane, expect Alex DeBrincat to be moved, and vice versa.

Adrian Dater: Was told last week that Kane is not on the market.