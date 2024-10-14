NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Will the Anaheim Ducks see Trevor Zegras as part of their core?

Andrew Knoll of the OC Register: Given the Anaheim Ducks having Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish at center, they’ve moved Trevor Zegras to the wing. Will the Ducks still see him as part of their core going forward? He’s under contract through next season.

The defensive side of the Zegras’ game has been an issue.

“He learned last year that you have to play on the other side of the puck, too … that value system wasn’t in his playbook,” Cronin said. “So he goes to the World Championships and he gets sat because he wasn’t working away from the puck. I know the coaches there and I talked to ‘Z’ about it, and he was really good about it. He goes, ‘I’m going to use this as a springboard to prove my game.”

A loophole for Montreal Canadiens Oliver Kapanen

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Montreal Canadiens forward Oliver Kapanen made the team out of training camp, with injuries playing a role. His options to start the year would have been the Canadiens or Timra in Sweden because of the IIHF transfer rule. Since he’s in the first-year of his entry-level contract, the AHL wouldn’t have been an option.

There is a loophole in the IIHF agreement with the NHL that might allow Kapanen to eventually end up in Laval (AHL), and that is if he remains on the Canadiens roster for at least 60 days and not injured without being reassigned to Laval. If it’s before 60 days, he has to be offered back to Timra first.

When Patrik Laine returns would play a role when a decision would need to be made on Kapanen. His head coach at Timra has already said he’d get top minutes there is he’s sent back. They’ll need to decide where it’s best for his development.