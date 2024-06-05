NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Anaheim Ducks looking for some veteran depth up front, and would listen on John Gibson and Trevor Zegras

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks are hoping they can take the next step and not be picking early in the first round again next year. GM Pat Verbeek has his eye on some roster upgrades.

“I’d like to add a couple more veteran pieces to the group. I’d like to find a top-six winger, and I’d like to find a top-four defenseman. You know, 31 other teams could say the same thing, right?”

Verbeek wants to add some depth but still allow the kids to gain more experience. He’s exploring both the free agent and trade market.

NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the St. Louis Blues

They’ll take calls on goaltender John Gibson but are okay with him remaining with the team. He’s got three years left at $6.4 million.

A league source said that the Ducks are listening to call on forward Trevor Zegras and that they would trade him in the right deal.. Verbeek wouldn’t comment.

The Montreal Canadiens have checked in on Martin Necas and Trevor Zegras

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Montreal Canadiens traded for Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook leading up to recent drafts, and GM Kent Hughes could be eyeing the same type of move again.

“I think so. If we can get a player, if we can trade up in the draft, we have to look at any way that we can improve this team. We won’t be limited to something that has to make us better next season. But if it does, call that icing on the cake.”

Sources say the Canadiens have checked in on Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas. Believe they also checked in on Trevor Zegras, though they may not be aggressive on that front.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Boston Bruins

Who gets selected with the first four picks of the draft could determine if they trade or hold on to the No. 5 pick. The Canadiens are likely looking for forwards over defense at 5.