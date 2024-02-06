NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the New York Rangers

Will the Anaheim Ducks take advantage of Adam Henrique trade value? Will John Gibson and Urho Vaakanainen remain past the deadline?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) With being on pace for 25 goals and 54, a pending UFA who can play both the wing and center, makes Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique a valuable trade asset. Yes, his veteran presence is valuable to the Ducks, but he could land them a first-round pick and a solid prospect at the deadline. The Ducks have three retention slots open and could retain half of Henrique’s $5.8 million salary.

If the Ducks were to trade John Gibson and his $6.4 million contract, they’d likely have to take a goalie back to help make the salaries work. It would be a surprise if the Ducks had any interest in retaining given there are three years left on his contract.

Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen may be worth re-signing and he wouldn’t cost much. He’s filled in nicely when called upon. Things are getting crowded on the left side but they may want to keep him unless he’s used in a trade package for a young forward.

Arthur Staple and Eric Stephens of The Athletic: The New York Rangers are down a center and are believed to be interested in Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique. Another Duck forward who might interest the Rangers is former trade deadline acquisition Frank Vatrano. Could the Rangers trade for two Ducks players to help fill to needs?

Stephens notes that giving up a scoring winger who has another year left at $3.65 million doesn’t make sense on the surface, the Ducks would be moving him at his highest value. The 29-year-old may not fit the window when the Ducks are ready to contend. Staple adds the Rangers have been looking for a right winger to fit in with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad since Vatrano left.

Henrique plays center and on the wing. He could center the third with Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko.

The Ducks may want a 2024 first-round pick according to Stephens, and the Rangers also lack other high picks. The Ducks may like Cuylle but it’s unlikely the Rangers would want to include him. Guessing that Brennan Othmann and Gabriel Perreault would be off-limits as well. Would the Rangers be willing to move Kakko? The Ducks can retain salary. Would a 2024 second-round, 2025 first-round, Othmann or Cuylle and another low-pick for Henrique and Vatrano work?

Staple notes that Othmann, Cuylle and Perreault are likely off-limits. Would think it’s unlikely the Rangers would trade their first-round pick, but they’d likely have to do it if they want both. Would it be as much as a first-round pick and Kakko? That seems like an overpay.