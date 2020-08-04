NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Vancouver Canucks

Potential trade targets for the Ducks

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: If backup goaltender Ryan Miller retires or the Ducks want to go a different direction, they could be in the market for a low-cost veteran goalie this offseason.

The Anaheim Ducks on paper don’t have a lot of salary cap space available but would get $6.875 million in LTIR space from Ryan Kesler.

Five potential available players that may interest the Ducks.

Dylan Strome – Chicago Blackhawks – The Blackhawks have just over $7 million in projected cap space with several free agents to sign, including Strome and Dominik Kubalik. Prospect Kirby Dach as a No. 2 center could make Strome available. It might cost the Ducks Sam Steel.

Kasperi Kapanen – Toronto Maple Leafs – Aside from the free agents they want to re-sign, the Maple Leafs need to keep in mind that Frederik Andersen and Zach Hyman will be UFAs after next season. They’ll likely have to move one of Andreas Johnsson, Alexander Kerfoot or Kapanen.

Antti Raanta – Arizona Coyotes – The Coyotes will be close to the salary cap and they want to re-sign Taylor Hall. Moving the $4.25 million cap hit of Raanta would give them some needed space.

Jaden Schwartz – St. Louis Blues – When healthy he’s a top-six winger. Has a year left at a $5.35 million cap hit but a $4 million salary. The Blues may rather move Alex Steen, Tyler Bozak or Oskar Sundqvist. Vince Dunn would interest the Ducks if the Blues made the pending RFA available.

Jake Virtanen – Vancouver Canucks – Brock Boeser would obviously be a nice acquisition for the Ducks but Virtanen may be more likely. Sonny Milano or Max Comtois could be moved for Virtanen.

Benning on free agents and if they’ll be a cap team

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: An interview with Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning.

Benning said that he’s talked to all players who are pending free agents and told them all things are on hold until their season is finished.

“That’ll wait until after the season here and let’s just concentrate on playing and doing the best we can.”

Benning on if the Canucks will be a cap team next season.