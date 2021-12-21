NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, and the Edmonton Oilers

What the Sabres wanted from the Ducks

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Anaheim Ducks and what they had been rumored to be offering the Buffalo Sabres for Jack Eichel.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“So I heard what the Sabres had asked Anaheim for was, it was Zegras, it was Drysdale, and it was two first rounders. And Anaheim wasn’t willing to do that, and I think the other to mention here is, I also did mention, I don’t know if Anaheim ever got to a point where their doctors were comfortable with the disc replacement.

The one thing I do want to be careful about there is that it’s possible that might have changed later, but this was early around the draft, right. Who knows if that was potentially on the table later, or a deal was on the table later. Maybe Anaheim might have gotten more comfortable with it, but I was one of the guys saying ‘I really think Anaheim’s in there.’

In the end, I think they were, early, but between what Buffalo’s ask was, and what Anaheim’s comfort level with the ADR was, I don’t think it was ever close.”

Don’t count on Chychrun ending up in Edmonton

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on what teams could be interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman:

“I was on Edmonton radio the other day and I mentioned I thought Edmonton would be around the Chychrun trade. I had a couple people say to me they don’t think it’s going to be Oilers. I could always be wrong”

Marek:

“Even though left-shot D is pretty high on the wish list?”

Friedman responds:

“I just heard that it’s not going to be the Oilers. Not for Chychrun. That they’re not in as much as some other teams are. Of course, I could end up being totally wrong and this is a smokescreen. It’s happened before.”

Marek:

“The thing is though, he feels like, maybe not just Edmonton-type player, but an Alberta-type player. When you look at Chychrun, doesn’t he scream Alberta to you?”

Friedman:

“He sure does, but like I said, I had people say to me, ‘don’t count on it.’ If you’re putting your money down, put it elsewhere.”