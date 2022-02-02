NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Lindholm top decision for the Ducks

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Anaheim Ducks GM search and pending UFA Hampus Lindholm.

“Anaheim I think is getting close. I don’t know if it’s going to happen this week, but I think it’s getting close.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be internal or external, but if it is external I know (Pat) Verbeek has a legit shot at it from Detroit. I think everything Anaheim does is going to be tied into whether or not they think they can sign Lindholm. I think he’s decision No. 1 … everything flows from there.”

Kadri likely to test the open market

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Colorado Avalanche’s 31-year old pending UFA Nazem Kadri, who is likely headed to free agency in July.

“And he’s represented by Darren Ferris and we know that Ferris in the past has a pattern with pending UFAs which is to bring his guys to market. And that’s the plan right now between Ferris and Kadri. Which will keep Colorado in the fold, but I think the idea is right now let’s see what other teams have to offer and what kind of interest there is and then we’ll get back to Colorado. It could be a big contract for Nazem Kadri.”

On the Avalanche and Golden Knights

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights.

“The thing Colorado has told other teams is that there’s not many players they’re that interested in moving off the roster. You can look at teams that can win the Stanley Cup, like, same thing with Vegas, we’re all making up trade rumours for Vegas because they have to move something off the roster to get Eichel on there. But there’s not a lot of players they really want to move. I think Colorado is the same way.”

The Avalanche have been linked to Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux.

There has been speculation about the Avs goaltending and if they need to add someone.

“My real sense is for them they would prefer to keep the goaltending with Kuemper,” Friedman said. “They like Francouz as their backup. I think they would prefer something else.”