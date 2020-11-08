NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Top UFAs

Ducks still need to add a backup

Elliott Teaford: The Anaheim Ducks need to add a backup goaltender. There are still several UFA goalies available, including Ryan Miller.

The Ducks have Lukas Dostal playing well in Finland. He might come over for training camp, but he is only 20.

Respect holding off a Cirelli offer sheet?

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: It would make a lot of sense for the Detroit Red Wings to offer sheet Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman was the one who drafted Cirelli.

Yzerman may have too much respect for the Lightning and owner Jeff Vinik to go down the offer sheet road.

Given the Lightning’s salary cap issues and the Red Wings cap space, it would be perfect timing for the Wings.

The latest rumors and notes on the top UFAs

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Latest rumors and notes on the top unrestricted NHL free agents.

Mike Hoffman – Okay with being patient and taking a one-year deal.

Mikael Granlund – Not much speculation out there on Granlund. A short-term deal candidate.

Travis Hamonic – The Winnipeg Jets could use help, and the Calgary Flames could use a right-handed defenseman.

Ilya Kovalchuk – Returning to the Montreal Canadiens remains a possibility.

Erik Haula – There was Vegas Golden Knights speculation earlier but it becomes difficult for Vegas after signing Alex Pietrangelo.

Sami Vatanen – Teams that missed out on Tyson Barrie or T.J. Brodie might have an interest. The Vancouver Canucks may be looking for another defenseman.

Zdeno Chara – Could take some time before signing any deal.

Matt Martin – The New York Islanders and Matt Martin are working on a deal.

Conor Sheary – A one-year deal to hopefully get his career back on track makes sense.

Ron Hainsey – He could be a depth insurance policy for a contender.

Melker Karlsson – Would be a nice depth addition as he can play center and both wings.