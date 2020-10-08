NHL Rumors and News: Blackhawks, Stars, Devils and Blue Jackets

Canadian teams counter to States with no taxes

Eric Macramalla: “With escrow firm at 20% and prorated salary risk, tax implications will have an impact on where some NHL players sign. Zero income tax NHL states are FL, TX, TN, WAS and NV. Canadians teams not out of it. Can do bonus laden deal for non-Canadian resident or sell benefits of RCA.”

Crawford won’t be back

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman announced that they won’t be re-signing Corey Crawford.

A Honka return?

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that defenseman Julius Honka would like to return to Dallas.

The Devils to buy out Cory Schneider

Brian Lawton: The New Jersey Devils are expected to buy out goaltender Cory Schneider.

Puck Pedia: The Devils are buying out the final two years and $12 million of Schneider’s deal.

Year 1 & 2: $2M Cap Hit / $4M Savings

Year 3 & 4: $2M Cap Hit/Cost

Pierre LeBrun: Schneider’s agent Mike Liut said that Schneider is still wanting to continue his NHL career.

David Pagnotta: The Devils have been considering this for a while.

The Devils should now be in the goalie market tomorrow and could look at UFAs like Cam Talbot and Thomas Greiss.

Todd Cordell: “In short: the Devils lit $2 million in cap space during 2023-24 on fire because they wanted to save some money up front. As we all know, they don’t need additional cap space right now – at all. This is about saving ownership real dollars.”

The Blue Jackets to buy out Alexander Wennberg

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets but Alexander Wennberg on waivers and will be buying out the final three years of his contract.

Pierre LeBrun: The Blue Jackets are moving out more money and we’ve mentioned before their potential interest in Taylor Hall.

Puck Pedia: The 26-year old Wennberg will be bought out at 1/3 of his salary. He has three years left at $16.05 million.

Years 1-3: $442K cap Hit/$4.46M Savings

Years 4-7: $892K Cap Hit/Cost

Puck Pedia: After the buyout, the Blue Jackets will have $6.75 million in projected salary cap space with 21 players under contract. That number includes Brandon Dubinsky‘s $5.85 million.

RFAs: Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kevin Stenlund, Vladislav Gavrikov and Gabriel Carlsson.