NHL Rumors and Notes: Avalanche, Devils, Capitals, Canadiens, Canucks and Senators

Avs and Nichushkin getting close

Andy Strickland: The Colorado Avalanche are getting closer to signing forward Valeri Nichushkin to a contract extension. Still some work to be done but getting closer.

Devils acquire Vanecek from the Capitals … Capitals looking for a veteran goalie

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals have traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek and a 2022 second-round pick (No. 46) to the New Jersey Devils for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 37) and a 2022 3rd round pick (No. 70).

Samantha Pell: The Capitals are wanting to bring in a veteran goalie through trade or free agency.

Allen getting interest … Gibson to Washington?

Kevin Weekes: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is getting some interest. The Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres are two teams with some interest.

The Capitals moved Vitek Vanecek, so does that open a possibility of the Anaheim Ducks trading goaltender John Gibson to Washington.

Canucks likely not getting back into the second-round

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford doesn’t think that they’ll be able to trade back into the second round as the prices are high. Believes there will be some good players available for them in the third and fourth rounds.

If the Sens can sign Giroux, Brown could then be dealt

Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators are able to sign Claude Giroux, think that they’d end up trading forward Connor Brown.

Will they take a run at Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun? Artem Zub could use a contract extension.

Will the Senators be able to move the contracts of Matt Murray and Nikita Zaitsev?