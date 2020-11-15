NHL Rumors and Notes: Brent Seabrook, Brandon Saad and Kasperi Kapanen

Seabrook back skating

NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks 35-year old defenseman Brent Seabrook underwent three surgeries last season. He’s back skating and getting ready for next season.

“I feel like I’m 19 years old again trying to make the team,” said Seabrook, who is signed through the 2023-24 season. “I’m skating and doing treatment and doing all these extra things here and there, just trying to get prepared and ready. Get the flexibility back, which was a battle for a while. And get the skating back, which has been great. The last 2-3 weeks I’ve felt really good on the ice. … It’s been incredible.”

No extension talks between the Avs and Saad yet

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The Colorado Avalanche traded for Brandon Saad back on October 10th. Saad is entering the final year of his deal. Contract extension talks with the Avs haven’t started yet.

“We haven’t had any discussions, I think it’s a bit early, especially with not really knowing what’s going on with the season, but for me, thinking about it, Colorado has always been in my top because I want to win again,” Saad said on the latest episode of the NHL @TheRink podcast. “So to be in a great spot like that, on a great team, and then you hear wonders about the city, really, it seems like a great place that I want to play a long time. I think it’s just a feeling-out process, making sure I’m in love with it, and obviously they have to want me for a long period of time. But that’s definitely somewhere I could see myself playing out my career.”

Kapanen will start on the Penguins top line

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Kasperi Kapanen will start the season on a line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.